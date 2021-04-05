The 14th edition of Indian Premier League will be underway on April 9. Rajasthan Royals, who finished last in the 2020 season, have a new captain this time in the form of Sanju Samson. The flamboyant batsman took over the reigns from Steve Smith, who was released by the franchise. Here we look at RR's IPL performances from 2018-2020.

2018 RR qualified for the playoffs in 2018

Rajasthan Royals were impressive in the 2018 season. Under Ajinkya Rahane, they staged some remarkable performances in the league stage. They qualified for the all-important playoffs by finishing fourth. RR claimed seven wins from 14 matches. Interestingly, they lost only three of the first seven matches in the league stage, and won consecutive games eventually to clinch the playoffs berth.

Information IPL 2018: Buttler, Archer starred for RR

England's wicket-keeper-batsman Jos Buttler fired for Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 season. He smashed 548 runs at a phenomenal average of 54.80. That was also the first season of pace spearhead Jofra Archer, who stood out with 15 scalps.

2019 RR take the number seven position in IPL 2019

The RR management continued with Rahane as the skipper for the following season, however, their performance plunged thereafter. They lost five of the first six games, having occupied the bottom position. Rahane gave up the captaincy midway through the season, with Australian maestro Steve Smith replacing him. However, RR still finished at number seven, claiming only five league-stage wins.

Information IPL 2019: Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal impresses

Despite the poor run of RR, leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker. He snapped up 20 wickets at a remarkable average of 17.35. Archer too delivered some incredible spells, having scalped a total of 11 wickets.

2020 RR end at the bottom in IPL 2020

In 2020, Smith was appointed the captain for the entire season as Ajinkya Rahane was traded to Delhi Capitals. Under Smith, RR hit an all-time low as they lost back-to-back games. They failed to make the playoffs berth, having finished last with six wins and eight defeats. Skipper Smith remained under the scanner for his peculiar decisions and altering the XI perpetually.

Information IPL 2020: Archer jeopardized the batsmen with his pace