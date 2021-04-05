-
Miami Open: Hubert Hurkacz beats Jannik Sinner to win titleLast updated on Apr 05, 2021, 12:10 pm
-
Hubert Hurkacz overcame Jannik Sinner in the Miami Open final to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title.
The 24-year-old won 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in one hour 43 minutes to become the first Polish singles player to win a top-level event at the ATP tour.
A handful of double-faults in the finale proved costly for the 19-year-old Sinner.
Here we present the details.
-
-
Views
Hurkacz tried to stay as solid as he could
-
Hurkacz said he had to stay solid against Sinner during the match.
"Obviously, I was trying to stay as solid as I can because he can hit the balls so hard ... if you let him do that, like, he's just gonna run around," he said.
"So I was just trying to keep his pace and be able to fight for each ball."
-
Finale
How did the match pan out?
-
Hurkacz won the first three games, before Sinner hit back to level.
The teenager went a break up at 6-5 but Hurkacz broke back and took the first set on a tie-break.
The Polish international claimed the next four games and although Sinner fought back to win the next three, he held his nerve to secure a straight-sets win.
-
Do you know?
Notable records scripted in the match
-
World number 37 Hurkacz became the lowest-ranked player to win a Masters event since Tomas Berdych in Paris in 2005. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Sinner had become the youngest Masters finalist since Rafael Nadal in 2005.
-
Hurkacz
Hurkacz wins second title in 2021. breaks into top 20
-
Hurkacz won his second title of the year after having earlier pocketed the Delray Beach Open. The victory extended Hurkacz's unbeaten 2021 run in South Florida to 10-0.
Hurkacz has broken into the Top 20 in the FedEx ATP Rankings for the first time.
He has moved from No. 37 to a career-high No. 16 on Monday.