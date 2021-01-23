Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the impending Australian Open. Murray tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before flying to Melbourne. The 33-year-old was later asymptomatic, and hoped to compete in the event. However, he was unable to agree upon a "workable quarantine". Murray, who had been quarantining in the UK, would have faced another 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Melbourne.

Murray, in a statement, confirmed that he won't be competing in tournament. Although he had been granted a wild-card to play in the tournament's main draw, he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, before flying to Melbourne.

"Gutted to share that I won't be flying out to Australia to compete at Australian Open," Murray said in a statement. "We've been in constant dialogue with Tennis Australia to try and find a solution which would allow some form of workable quarantine, but we couldn't make it work. I want to thank everyone there for their efforts, I'm devastated not to be playing."

This would have been Murray's first appearance at the Australian Open since 2019 when he lost in the first round to Roberto Bautista Agut. After undergoing hip surgery, Murray won the European Open (Antwerp) in October 2019. However, he has struggled to maintain his fitness lately. Murray had a pelvic injury last year. He will be keen to put this all behind.

World number 123, Murray, has not gone past the second round of a Grand Slam since 2017 before his hip injury got the better of him. His last Grand Slam final appearance came in 2016 when he won the Wimbledon.

