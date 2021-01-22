Manchester United are unbeaten away from home in the Premier League for more than a year now. The recent win against Fulham saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side stretch the away unbeaten run to 17 games. With this tally, United equaled a former club record of 17 unbeaten games away back in the treble-winning season in 1998-99. Here we analyze the numbers.

Away run United last lost an away game at Anfield

In gameweek 23 of the 2019-20 season, United had lost 2-0 at Anfield on January 19 against eventual champions Liverpool. Since then, the Red Devils have been unstoppable away from home. United registered five wins and two draws from seven games after the Liverpool defeat in the 2019-20 season. In 2020-21, United have been unbeaten in 10 away league games (W8 D2).

Information United have a goal difference of +24 in this phase

In these 17 games, United have scored an impressive 38 goals at an average of 2.23 goals per game. They have conceded just 14 goals and have a goal difference of +24. Their biggest away win has come against Newcastle United (4-1) earlier this season.

Away comforts United have the most away points this season

United have also come back from behind on seven occasions this season in the away fixtures. The Red Devils have collected the most away points this season (26) from 10 games. Notably, they had collected just 29 points in the 19 away league games last season (fifth-highest). They have scored the most away goals (24) and have the best goal difference (+12) this season.

Do you know? Can United overcome Manchester City's away record?

United have nine away games left this season in the Premier League. They need to win all nine of them to script a Premier League record of most away wins in a season. Currently, the record is held by Manchester City (16 wins in 2017-18).

Premier League United are title contenders this season