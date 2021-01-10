Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane stated his side's game against Osasuna should have been called off after both teams had to battle it out on a snow-hit pitch. With a snowstorm hitting Spain, the match went ahead despite challenging conditions. Zidane had a reason to be upset as Real were also held to a 0-0 draw. Here are further details.

La Liga Real drop crucial points, remain second

Real dropped valuable points and missed the chance to go top of the table. They have 37 points after 18 games and trail Atletico Madrid (38). Atletico have played three games fewer than Real and are leading the race to win the Spanish league crown. It's a bitter pill to swallow for Real as Osasuna are fighting a relegation battle, going 11 games winless.

Osasuna vs Real Both sides struggle to create many clear-cut chances

Both sides failed to create clear-cut chances in the match. There were only three shots on target between the two clubs. Real saw two goals get ruled to for offside as well. Los Blancos enjoyed more possession but couldn't find the net after managing just one shot on target. It was always going to be difficult in freezing conditions and Real faced the brunt.

Reaction Zidane unhappy as game went on in extreme conditions

Zidane said the match should have been called off as it wasn't a proper match. "That was not a football match, it should have been called off," an angry Zidane told reporters. "We dealt badly with the conditions and the journey, and we did what we could on the pitch but the sensation we have now is that it wasn't a proper match."

Snow Atletico's game against Athletic Club gets postponed

Meanwhile, La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid saw their match against Athletic Bilbao get postponed. Athletic were prevented from traveling to the Spanish capital for Saturday's encounter due to a snowstorm, forcing officials to call the game off. Atletico released a statement saying that the match has been postponed due to the snowstorm in much of the peninsula.

Storm Filomena Storm Filomena: Spain impacted by heavy snowfall

Storm Filomena has blanketed parts of Spain in heavy snow, with half of the European nation on red alert. Road, rail, and air travel have been disrupted and interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said the country was facing "the most intense storm in the last 50 years". Spain's capital Madrid has been deeply affected and could see up to 20cm (eight inches) of snow.

