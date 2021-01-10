Last updated on Jan 10, 2021, 02:29 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith staged a remarkable comeback in the ongoing SCG Test, after enduring a lean patch.
He slammed a record-equaling 27th Test ton in the first innings and followed it up with a half-century later on.
This was his first ton after 14 straight innings, the most between two centuries in his career.
We present his unique records in Test cricket.
Smith is arguable the greatest Test batsman in the modern era.
His Bradmanesque numbers define his stature in red-ball cricket.
At the moment, he owns the best average (62.07) in Test cricket among the active cricketers minimum (20 Tests).
In fact, he has the second-highest Test average only after the great Donald Bradman (99.94) on the all-time list.
Even Smith's numbers at home are second to none in modern-day cricket.
So far, he has racked up 3,566 runs from 37 Tests, including 14 tons in home conditions.
Yet again, his average of 68.57 at home is the second-best after Bradman (98.22), among players with a minimum 3,000 Test runs.
Notably, Smith is followed by Indian captain Virat Kohli (68.42) in the list.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.