Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has been enjoying a purple patch with the bat at home in Test cricket. The number three batsman has continued to make his presence felt in Tests and the performance at home is telling. In the ongoing third Test against India, Labuschagne got two defining fifty-plus scores to highlight his importance. Here we present his impressive numbers.

SCG Test Labuschagne chipped in with scores of 91 and 73

In the first innings, Labuschagne scored 91 from 196 balls, hitting 11 fours. The right-handed batsman stitched two 100-run stands to take the steam out of the Indian bowlers. He helped Australia set the platform as they managed 338/10. In the second innings, Labuschagne walked in early once again and shared a 103-run stand alongside Steve Smith. He scored a 118-ball 73.

#AUSvIND How has Labuschagne performed in the ongoing Test series?

In the ongoing four-match Test series, Labuschagne has been excellent with the bat. He has been a pillar for Australia and leads the scoring chart in the series. Labuschagne has scores of 47, 6, 48, 28, 91, and 73 across six innings. He has 293 runs at an average of 48.83. In total, he has played four Tests against India (331 runs at 47.28).

Test cricket Labuschagne averages 73.22 on home soil

Overall in Tests, Labuschagne has amassed 1,752 runs from 17 matches at 60.41. He has four centuries and 10 fifties. In 11 Tests at home, Labuschange has racked up 1,318 runs with a staggering average of 73.22. All of his four tons have come on home soil. He also has six fifties at home. His best knock (215) has come in Australia.

