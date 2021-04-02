The 14th edition of Indian Premier League will be underway on April 9. Five-time winners Mumbai Indians are set to open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9. Mumbai, who finished fifth in the IPL 2018 season, won the title in 2019 and 2020 respectively. After looking at CSK and SRH, here we present MI's recent performances from 2018-20.

IPL 2018 MI finished fifth in the IPL 2018 season

In the IPL 2018 season, MI finished fifth in the league standings and failed to qualify for the playoffs. They registered six wins and eight losses in 14 games. MI claimed 12 points with a NRR of +0.317. Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost their final match of the league campaign against Delhi. A win could have seen them make it to the playoffs.

IPL 2019 MI are crowned champions in IPL 2019

MI beat Chennai Super Kings by a solitary run in the IPL 2019 final to be champions. MI finished top of the standings in the league stage, having won nine out of 14 games. They collected 18 points with a NRR of +0.421. In the playoffs, MI qualified for the final having won Qualifier 1 against CSK. They beat them again in the finale.

Information Surya and Hardik do well for MI in IPL 2018

Suryakumar Yadav stood out with the bat for MI in IPL 2018, racking up 512 runs at 36.57. He was the only batsman for MI to score 500-plus runs. With the ball, all-rounder Hardik Pandya claimed 18 wickets at 21.16.

IPL 2020 MI defend their IPL crown in style

MI topped the league standings once again, picking up 18 points from 14 matches. They had a NRR of +1.107. In the playoffs, Mumbai beat second-placed Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1. They reached the final after winning by 57 runs. In the final, MI were clinical against DC once again. They won the match by five wickets to defend their crown.

Information IPL 2019: Bumrah, De Kock stand out for MI

Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional with the ball for MI in 2019. He claimed 19 scalps at 21.52. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock scored the most runs for MI (529). He averaged 35.26. De Kock was the third-highest run-scorer that season.

Information IPL 2020: Three MI batsmen shine, Bumrah excels once again