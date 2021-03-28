Last updated on Mar 28, 2021, 10:53 am

A brilliant spell by leg-spinner Ish Sodhi guided New Zealand to a one-sided victory in the first T20I against Bangladesh. Earlier, Devon Conway and Will Young made notable contributions as the hosts gave Bangladesh a 211-run target. After routing the visitors 3-0 in the ODI series, New Zealand have gained a 1-0 lead in T20Is too. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

After opting to bat, New Zealand were off to a flier despite losing Finn Allen early on. Opener Martin Guptill smashed a 27-ball 35, while Conway and Young slammed respective fifties. Eventually, Glenn Phillips played a blistering cameo, powering New Zealand to 210/3 (20). The Bangladesh innings never got going as the top-order failed to deliver. Finally, the visitors were restricted to 144/8.

Conway Fourth T20I half-century for Conway

Top-order batsman Devon Conway continued his sublime run in white-ball cricket. He slammed his fourth half-century in the shortest format, firing an unbeaten 92. His 52-ball innings was studded with 11 fours and 3 sixes. He smashed the Bangladesh bowlers all around the ground. Interestingly, Conway now averages over 65 in T20Is (65.43), having scored 458 runs from 12 games.

Young Debutant Young enters an elite list

Conway's compatriot Young too played a stellar knock. The 29-year-old debutant smashed his maiden fifty, finishing with a 30-ball 53. He emphatic knock was laced with 2 fours and 4 sixes. Notably, Young became just the fifth New Zealand player to score a half-century on debut in the format after Scott Styris, Aaron Redmond, George Worker and Anton Devcich.

Guptill Second NZ player to play 100 T20Is

Guptill fired a 27-ball 35 to give New Zealand a solid start as they elected to bat. He became only the fifth player and second from New Zealand to play 100 T20 Internationals. During the match, he also surpassed Rohit Sharma (2,864) to become the second-highest run-scorer in the format. Guptill, who owns 2,874 runs, is only behind Virat Kohli (3,159) on the tally.

Information Sodhi's 4/28 made the game one-sided