Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 02, 2021, 01:54 pm

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been a champion performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The senior Indian cricketer represented the Deccan Chargers in the past (2008-10). Rohit has won the most number of IPL titles (6), including five with Mumbai Indians. He has several top-notch records in the competition. Here we decode Rohit's performance in the IPL.

Performance How has Rohit fared in the IPL?

Rohit is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the IPL. So far, he has racked up 5,230 runs from 200 matches at an average of 31.31. The top-order batsman has slammed one century and 39 fifties in the cash-rich league. He has a best score of 109*. He is the only player alongside MS Dhoni to feature in 200 or more matches in the IPL.

Trophies Rohit is the most successful captain in terms of titles

Rohit has led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. Under his leadership, MI won the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Notably, that's the most by a team in the IPL. Rohit had also won the title with Deccan Chargers back in 2009. He is aiming to be the first skipper to win three successive titles with Mumbai Indians.

Captaincy Rohit can become the second-most successful skipper

Rohit Sharma has won 68 matches as captain in the IPL. The senior MI player, who has won six IPL honors, needs seven victories to become only the second captain to register 75 wins after MS Dhoni (110). He also needs four wins to become the second-most successful skipper in IPL history. He can get past Gautam Gambhir's tally of 71 wins.

Runs How has Rohit fared for Chargers and MI?

Rohit amassed a total of 1,170 runs for the Deccan Chargers. He achieved the tally in 45 matches across three seasons at an average of 30.78. He slammed eight fifties with a best of 76*. He was the second-highest scorer for Chargers. Rohit has racked up 4,060 runs (highest) for MI at 31.47. He has one ton and 31 fifties.

Feats Notable feats Rohit could attain this season