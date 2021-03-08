Last updated on

The schedule of the Indian Premier League 2021 has been announced by the BCCI. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening clash on April 9. The Virat Kohli-led side continues their quest for a maiden IPL title. Meanwhile, the captain himself is on the brink of breaking several records. We take a look at the same.

Career A look at his IPL career

So far, Kohli remains the only player to have represented one franchise in the IPL (RCB). In a career spanning over a decade, he has emerged as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He has racked up 5,878 runs from 192 matches at an average of 38.16. The incredible tally also includes five tons and 39 fifties.

Milestone Kohli could become the first player to reach 6,000 runs

In the upcoming edition, Kohli could become the first-ever cricketer with 6,000 IPL runs. He requires 122 more runs to reach the landmark. Notably, Kohli owns 510 more runs than the second-placed Suresh Raina (5,368). Others on the list are David Warner (5,254), Rohit Sharma (5,230) and Shikhar Dhawan (5,197). Considering this, Kohli is likely to become the first one with 6,000-run mark.

50s/100s Kohli can script these feats

At present, Kohli has 39 fifties in the IPL, joint-third-most with his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit. The duo is only behind David Warner (48) and Shikhar Dhawan (41) in terms of fifties. Hence, he could become only the third player and second Indian with 40 or more IPL fifties. With one more ton, Kohli could have the joint-most IPL hundreds with Chris Gayle (6).

