Last updated on Mar 08, 2021, 01:20 pm

It ended all square in the Madrid derby as Real held Atletico 1-1. Karim Benzema smashed the important equalizer for Real Madrid in the 88th minute. Earlier, Luis Suarez had given Atletico Madrid the lead after just 15 minutes. Atletico have a three-point lead over second-placed Barca, having a game in hand. Here are the details.

Madrid derby A close encounter between the two sides

Kieran Trippier marked his return from a 10-week ban for betting by finding Marcos Llorente with a clever pass from defence. The latter slid the ball to Suarez, who beat Thibaut Courtois with a well-placed shot. Real were denied a penalty for handball before the break, as Courtois made several saves after half-time. Benzema, who tested Jan Oblak, found the net finally.

Duo Important feats for Zidane and Vazquez

Zinedine Zidane is the second Real Madrid manager to avoid defeat in his first four away derbies against Atletico Madrid in La Liga history (W1 D3), after Luis Molowny in 1986 (W3 D1). Lucas Vazquez started 17 games in La Liga 2020-21 (20 games in total), his joint-best tally in a season for Real Madrid in the competition.

Benzema Benzema surpasses Roberto Carlos' tally with this league record

As per Opta, Karim Benzema has become the non-Spanish player with the most La Liga appearances for Real Madrid (371), surpassing Roberto Carlos (370). The veteran forward scored his 13th La Liga goal of the season and 18 in all competitions. He now has 267 goals for Real in 542 matches. The Frenchman has extended his La Liga goals tally to 182.

Information Llorente goes level with Aspas with this record