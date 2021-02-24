The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season is all set to see its league stage come to an end. Eight out of the 11 teams have one league game left, with Mumbai City and Odisha having two in their bag. Eighth-placed Chennaiyin FC have finished their campaign. Ahead of a crunch playoffs stage, we look at the details.

ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan likely to take first place

ATK Mohun Bagan have been brilliant this season. They top the table with 40 points from 19 games. Notably, ATKMB have registered 12 wins, four draws, and three losses. They also have conceded the fewest goals this season (13). With a goal difference of +15, ATKMB will hope to finish on a high and then continue with the momentum in the playoffs.

Mumbai City Mumbai need to win their remaining games by big margins

Mumbai City FC have 34 points from 18 games and have two left. If ATKMB lose their final game against Mumbai, the latter could end first. For this to happen, Mumbai need to win both their remaining games and improve their goal difference. A draw for ATKMB will be enough to qualify as toppers. Mumbai have won just one of their last five games.

Trio Three teams in contention for two spots

Third and fourth-placed sides Goa and NorthEast United have picked up 30 points each. They have one game in hand as Goa are ahead on goal difference. Notably, fifth-placed Hyderabad are also in the reckoning. They have 28 points and need to beat Goa in their final game to make it through. Meanwhile, NorthEast United face Kerala Blasters next.

Information The other six teams are out of the ISL

The likes of Jamshedpur, Bengaluru, Chennaiyin, East Bengal, Kerala Blasters, and Odisha are out of the ISL 2020-21 season. Odisha are set to finish last, having collected just nine points from 18 games. Bengaluru (seventh) and Jamshedpur (sixth) are vying to take the sixth place.

Information Key details about the playoffs