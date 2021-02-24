Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 24, 2021, 02:18 pm

The All England Championships 2021 is all set to start from March 17 onwards in Birmingham, England. The five-day tournament will see the biggest badminton stars fight it out for the coveted trophy in women's and men's events respectively. The draw for the event was released by the Badminton World Federation. Here we present the key details about the tournament.

Sindhu, Marin Sindhu could face number one seed Marin in the semis

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu opens her campaign against Malaysia's Soniia Cheah. If she wins here initial rounds, Sindhu could face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals. She could then face arch-rival Carolina Marin in the semis. Spain's Marin has been given top billing for the tournament while Sindhu is seeded fifth.

Saina Saina handed a tough opening round draw

Saina Nehwal will face the in-form Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in her first round women's singles match. Notably, Blichfeldt had beaten Sindhu at the Yonex Thailand Open last month. More recently, she helped Denmark retain the European Mixed Team Championships. Meanwhile, Saina didn't perform well at the dual Thailand Open events and bowed out early.

Men's singles Srikanth, Kashyap face difficult hurdles

In men's singles matches, Kidambi Srikanth is set to face the formidable Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia in the opening round. World championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth will take on France's Toma Junior Popov. Saina's hubby Parupalli Kashyap will face world No. 1 Kento Momota in his opener.

Points All England Championships to offer ranking points