All England Championships 2021: Everything you need to knowLast updated on Feb 24, 2021, 02:18 pm
The All England Championships 2021 is all set to start from March 17 onwards in Birmingham, England.
The five-day tournament will see the biggest badminton stars fight it out for the coveted trophy in women's and men's events respectively.
The draw for the event was released by the Badminton World Federation.
Here we present the key details about the tournament.
Sindhu, Marin
Sindhu could face number one seed Marin in the semis
India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu opens her campaign against Malaysia's Soniia Cheah.
If she wins here initial rounds, Sindhu could face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals.
She could then face arch-rival Carolina Marin in the semis.
Spain's Marin has been given top billing for the tournament while Sindhu is seeded fifth.
Saina
Saina handed a tough opening round draw
Saina Nehwal will face the in-form Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in her first round women's singles match.
Notably, Blichfeldt had beaten Sindhu at the Yonex Thailand Open last month.
More recently, she helped Denmark retain the European Mixed Team Championships.
Meanwhile, Saina didn't perform well at the dual Thailand Open events and bowed out early.
Men's singles
Srikanth, Kashyap face difficult hurdles
In men's singles matches, Kidambi Srikanth is set to face the formidable Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia in the opening round.
World championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth will take on France's Toma Junior Popov.
Saina's hubby Parupalli Kashyap will face world No. 1 Kento Momota in his opener.
Points
All England Championships to offer ranking points
The All England Championships will be the second tournament this year to offer ranking points to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, after the Swiss Open.
The Indian shutters are scheduled to play in the Swiss Open, which starts form March 3 onwards.
Saina and Srikanth will have the desired time to make the Tokyo Olympics with the BWF extending the qualification period.