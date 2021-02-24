-
India vs England: Bumrah, Sundar return; England recall Anderson, ArcherLast updated on Feb 24, 2021, 02:26 pm
The third Test (D/N) between India and England starts today at the newly-built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Presently, the four-match Test series is leveled at 1-1 after Team India staged a stunning comeback in the second Test.
India have brought in Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar for the Test.
Meanwhile, James Anderson and Jofra Archer return to England's playing XI.
Here is more.
Duo
Bumrah, Sundar make a return to Test squad
Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar have made a return to the side.
Bumrah was rested for the second Test, as Sundar was left out after Axar Patel replaced him.
Axar impressed with his performance and keeps his place.
Bumrah will accompany Ishant Sharma, who is featuring in his 100th Test match.
Information
A look at India's playing XI
India's XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.
England
England rope in Anderson, Archer, Bairstow and Crawley
England have made four changes in their playing XI.
The inclusion of star pacer Anderson will bolster their bowling line-up in the pink-ball Test.
Besides Anderson, the visitors have also also added Jofra Archer in the pace-bowling attack.
Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley will bolster the batting segment.
The likes of Joe Burns, Daniel Lawrence, Olly Stone and Moeen Ali miss out.
Information
England's playing XI for third Test
England (Playing XI): Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (w), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.