The third Test (D/N) between India and England starts today at the newly-built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Presently, the four-match Test series is leveled at 1-1 after Team India staged a stunning comeback in the second Test.

India have brought in Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar for the Test.

Meanwhile, James Anderson and Jofra Archer return to England's playing XI.

Here is more.