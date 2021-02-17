Last updated on Feb 17, 2021, 11:44 am

Former South Africa cricket team captain Faf du Plessis announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday. According to a report in Independent Media it has been understood that the second Test match against Pakistan was his last match. Faf enjoyed a productive career in Test cricket and was a leading batsman in the SA side. Here are further details on the same.

Limited-overs Faf to be available for selection in limited-overs

Faf du Plessis will continue to be available for national selection in both white-ball formats, with the veteran still keen to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year in India. He has a strong record in T20Is and SA will look up to him for a flourish.

Information Faf amassed 4,163 career Test runs at 40.02

The 36-year-old Faf represented the Proteas in 69 Test matches, scoring 4,163 runs at an average of 40.02. He struck 10 tons and 21 fifties, with a best of 199. Notably, Faf is the 10th-highest scorer for South Africa in Test cricket.

Performance How did Faf perform in recent Tests against SL, PAK?

Against Sri Lanka, Faf played a key role, scoring 199 in the first Test. He followed that up with a low score of eight in the second Test. South Africa won the two-Test series by a 2-0 margin. SA then toured Pakistan and were beaten convincingly. Faf failed to deliver, getting scores of 23, 10, 17, and 5.

Desire Faf wanted to retire after the SA-AUS Test series

Faf wanted to call time on his Test career post the SA-Australia Test series. Earlier, he had made his Test debut against Australia back in 2012. However, with Cricket Australia deciding to call off the tour, for now, saw Faf make a decision now. The tour was postponed in wake of COVID-19.

Comments Faf on his decision to retire

Faf said even though the ending isn't how he imagined, the clarity of retirement remains. "I really wanted to finish with the upcoming Test series against Australia. That would have felt like it has all come full circle. I had that clarity of mind and heart and even though the ending is not how I imagined, the clarity remains," he told Independent Media.

Tests Faf scripted these records as SA skipper

Faf was appointed permanent Test captain in 2016, taking over from AB de Villiers. Notably, he is the only Proteas captain to lead SA away (2016) and home (2018) Test series victories over Australia. He is also the last visiting captain to lead a team to victory over the number one ranked Test side New Zealand on their home patch since 2015.

Twitter Post Faf du Plessis announces his retirement

Faf du Plessis has announced his retirement from Test cricket.



