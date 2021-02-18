Last updated on

Senior Indian opener Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin have made notable gains in the ICC Test Rankings after helping Team India win the second Test against England. Ashwin also attained the fifth spot in the rankings for all-rounders. Meanwhile, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant continued to surge in the rankings, having contributed toward the special win. Here is more.

Rohit Rohit surges to 14th position in Rankings for batsmen

Rohit slammed a seventh Test ton (161) in the first innings, setting up the victory for Team India. This has helped him gain nine places to reach 14th position in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen, his best since November 2019. The flamboyant batsman attained his career-best position in October 2019. A blistering double-century against South Africa in Ranchi helped rise to number 10.

Ashwin Ashwin stood out in Chennai with a century and five-for

Ashwin's historic century has lifted him 14 places to 81st in the Batting Rankings. In the Bowling Rankings, he gained 33 rating points to reach within three points of sixth-ranked Stuart Broad after grabbing eight wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul. Ashwin has now struck a century and claimed a five-for in the same Test second-most times (3) after Ian Botham (5).

Batting Pant achieves a career-best 11th position

In the rankings for batsmen, Pant achieved a career-best 11th position with his unbeaten 58 against England. Among others, West Indies' Nkrumah Bonner advanced to 63rd position, with scores of 90 and 38 against Bangladesh in the second Test. Meanwhile, Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal moved from 37th to 32nd, having registered scores of 44 and 50 against West Indies.

All-rounders Ashwin claims fifth spot, Stokes slips to number three

There were major changes in the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders. Ashwin's heroics in the second Test against England helped him climb to the number five spot. Meanwhile, England star Ben Stokes lost his top position. He slipped to number three, with Jason Holder displacing him at the top. Notably, Ashwin dismissed Stokes in both the innings of the recently-concluded Chepauk Test.

