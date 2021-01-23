Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun recently dropped hints regarding leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav's playing time in Test cricket. Addressing the media in an online press conference, Arun stated stated that Kuldeep will be in the scheme of the things in the upcoming home Test series against England. Notably, the Chinaman warmed the bench in the entire Test series Down Under. Here is more.

Praise Kuldeep will show what he can do: Arun

Arun mentioned that Kuldeep has been working hard despite not getting a chance to play Test cricket. "Kuldeep is working hard enough, he has been brilliant. I think horses for courses is the best thing. And when Kuldeep gets a chance to play, he will show what he can do. In India, when we play four Tests, that'll be his time," he said.

Kuldeep Kuldeep played his last Test in January 2019

Kuldeep hasn't played much international cricket lately. His last Test came on India's 2018/19 tour Down Under, at the SCG. Notably, he ended up taking a five-wicket haul in that match. Thereafter, he traveled to New Zealand, but didn't feature in any of the two Tests. Kuldeep, who made his Test debut in 2017, has played only six games so far, taking 24 wickets.

Limited-overs How is Kuldeep faring in white-ball cricket?

Even in the white-ball games, Kuldeep hasn't been the front-line spinner after 2019. His compatriot Yuzvendra Chahal usually gets the nod, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja assisting him. Notably, Kuldeep has conceded over 50 runs in each of his last seven ODIs, having picked up nine wickets. Even in the IPL 2020, he ended up playing only five games.

Do you know? First Chinaman to represent India in Test cricket (men's)

Kuldeep was the first-ever left-arm wrist-spinner to represent India in Test cricket (men's). In 2019, the 26-year-old became only the second Indian cricketer after Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take five-wicket hauls across all three formats.

Opportunity A terrific opportunity for Kuldeep to bounce back