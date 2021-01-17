All-rounder Moeen Ali, on Saturday, entered England's bio-bubble after clearing two COVID-19 tests. Notably, the spin-bowling all-rounder joined his team-mates 13 days after arriving in Sri Lanka. Moeen was tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms upon arrival, before getting isolated from the rest of the touring party. His comeback comes as a boost to the tourists, who are presently dominating the first Test.

Information SL government had extended Moeen's quarantine period

After returning COVID-positive, Moeen was originally expected to be in quarantine for 10 days. However, that period was extended by three days following Sri Lankan government's reservations over the new UK strain of virus.

Absence England missed the services of Moeen on Day 3

England missed the services of Moeen on Day 3 of the first Test. In the second innings, SL openers Lahiru Thirimanne and Kusal Perera added 100 runs before Sam Curran dismissed the latter. The likes of Dom Bess and Jack Leach looked a touch rusty in the second innings despite taking wickets. Sri Lanka are nearing the 300-run mark with five wickets in hand.

Match You would expect a bit of rustiness: Sam Curran

Reflecting on the same, England all-rounder Curran said, "Look at our spinners and some of the seamers as well - no one's really played much cricket. You'd expect a bit of rustiness. The buildup was what it was. We had no complaints - [Joe] Rooty was very clear that we needed to hit the ground running which we luckily did on day one."

Moeen Will Moeen play the second Test?

Although Moeen brings plenty of experience to the table, he is unlikely to play even in the second Test, considering his match practice. Notably, he played his last Test at the Ashes 2019. Meanwhile, his last international came against Australia in the Manchester ODI last year. It will be interesting to see if he gets a call-up for the second Test, starting January 22.

Do you know? His Test record against Sri Lanka

Moeen boasts a terrific record against Sri Lanka in Test cricket. He has amassed 429 runs (35.75) and taken 23 wickets (34.86) from eight Tests. Interestingly, two of his five Test tons have come against Sri Lanka.

Elation 'Great to have Moeen back', says Curran