Last updated on Jan 10, 2021, 05:34 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
In a blow to the Baroda team, vice-captain Deepak Hooda has withdrawn from the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament after accusing skipper Krunal Pandya of misbehavior.
Reportedly, he left the team's preparatory camp a day before their opening match.
Hooda wrote to the Baroda Cricket Association, making several allegations against Krunal.
Considering the same, the BCA has sought a report from the team manager.
In a mail sent to the BCA, Hooda stated, "I am demoralized, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days and at least from last couple of days, my team captain Mr. Krunal Pandya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other states teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara."
Hooda further wrote that Krunal bullied him on Saturday, used "misbehaving language" and stopped him from training.
"I told him [Pandya] that I'm doing my preparation with the permission of head coach [Bairgond]. He told me 'I'm the captain, who is the head coach. I am the overall of Baroda team.' Then he stopped my practice showing his dadagiri (bullying)."
"He is threatening me (saying) how will you play for Baroda. I have never seen such an unhealthy atmosphere in my cricketing career till date. I have never faced such a bad behavior given by a team captain," Hooda added.
Hooda, who has been a regular member of the Baroda senior team for the past few years, reiterated that he won't be able to play due to such behavior.
"In view of above facts, I am unable to play and perform my best under circumstances where every time our Baroda team captain poking me and disturbing me in my preparation," he concluded.
As of now, Hooda, who is a veteran of 46 First-class matches and represents Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, has left the Baroda squad for an indefinite period.
Meanwhile, Krunal hasn't yet reacted to the complaint by the former.
Baroda, placed in Elite Group C, defeated Uttarakhand by five runs in their opener.
Notably, captain Krunal scored 76 runs and scalped two wickets.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.