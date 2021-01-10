In a blow to the Baroda team, vice-captain Deepak Hooda has withdrawn from the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament after accusing skipper Krunal Pandya of misbehavior. Reportedly, he left the team's preparatory camp a day before their opening match. Hooda wrote to the Baroda Cricket Association, making several allegations against Krunal. Considering the same, the BCA has sought a report from the team manager.

Statement 'Demoralized and depressed', wrote Hooda

In a mail sent to the BCA, Hooda stated, "I am demoralized, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days and at least from last couple of days, my team captain Mr. Krunal Pandya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other states teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara."

Training As per the mail, Krunal stopped Hooda from training

Hooda further wrote that Krunal bullied him on Saturday, used "misbehaving language" and stopped him from training. "I told him [Pandya] that I'm doing my preparation with the permission of head coach [Bairgond]. He told me 'I'm the captain, who is the head coach. I am the overall of Baroda team.' Then he stopped my practice showing his dadagiri (bullying)."

Quote Krunal has been threatening me: Hooda

"He is threatening me (saying) how will you play for Baroda. I have never seen such an unhealthy atmosphere in my cricketing career till date. I have never faced such a bad behavior given by a team captain," Hooda added.

Performance 'Unable to give my best under present circumstances'

Hooda, who has been a regular member of the Baroda senior team for the past few years, reiterated that he won't be able to play due to such behavior. "In view of above facts, I am unable to play and perform my best under circumstances where every time our Baroda team captain poking me and disturbing me in my preparation," he concluded.

Development Hooda leaves the camp, Baroda win their first encounter