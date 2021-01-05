Australian middle-order batsman Steve Smith hasn't found his hands so far in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. Struggling with a string of low scores, Smith has been deceived more often than not by the Indian bowlers. Reflecting on the same, head coach Justin Langer has stated that the former will bounce back from this slump soon. Here is more.

Form Smith is undergoing a dry spell

This is not the first time Smith is enduring a patchy form. He was under the scanner in the IPL as well. However, he famously "found his hands" in the white-ball leg against India, scoring back-to-back tons. Besides, he is yet to replicate the same in the Test series. His scores in the two Tests read as - 1, 1*, 0 and 8.

Quote 'Smith hasn't had the best of series', says Langer

Talking about Smith's form, Langer said, "He hasn't had the best of series so far, he'll be the first to admit that. What I know about great players is the longer they miss out, the sooner it is that they're coming good again."

Duel Ashwin has dominated Smith thus far

In the ongoing series, Smith has been on the receiving end, especially against off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Smith, who usually dominates spin-bowling, hasn't been able to break the impasse, this time around. He has fallen to Ashwin twice in the Test series already. Interestingly, the latter has managed to dismiss Smith as many as five times in the longest format.

Numbers A rarity for the batting legend

Smith has been dismissed in single figures thrice in the series (1, 0 and 8). With another single-figure score, this will just be the second time in his Test career that he has made three in a row. From his international comeback (2019) to the start of India series, Smith had failed to reach double figures in only two of his 14 innings.

Information Smith has the second-best average in Test cricket

Smith's recent numbers don't do justice to the kind of standards he has set. It is interesting to note that he has the second-best average (61.33) in Test cricket after the great Sir Donald Bradman (20+ Tests).

Preparation Can't wait to watch him bat in next Test: Langer