Last updated on Jan 05, 2021, 05:04 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Australian middle-order batsman Steve Smith hasn't found his hands so far in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.
Struggling with a string of low scores, Smith has been deceived more often than not by the Indian bowlers.
Reflecting on the same, head coach Justin Langer has stated that the former will bounce back from this slump soon.
Here is more.
This is not the first time Smith is enduring a patchy form.
He was under the scanner in the IPL as well.
However, he famously "found his hands" in the white-ball leg against India, scoring back-to-back tons.
Besides, he is yet to replicate the same in the Test series.
His scores in the two Tests read as - 1, 1*, 0 and 8.
Talking about Smith's form, Langer said, "He hasn't had the best of series so far, he'll be the first to admit that. What I know about great players is the longer they miss out, the sooner it is that they're coming good again."
In the ongoing series, Smith has been on the receiving end, especially against off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Smith, who usually dominates spin-bowling, hasn't been able to break the impasse, this time around.
He has fallen to Ashwin twice in the Test series already.
Interestingly, the latter has managed to dismiss Smith as many as five times in the longest format.
Smith has been dismissed in single figures thrice in the series (1, 0 and 8).
With another single-figure score, this will just be the second time in his Test career that he has made three in a row.
From his international comeback (2019) to the start of India series, Smith had failed to reach double figures in only two of his 14 innings.
Smith's recent numbers don't do justice to the kind of standards he has set. It is interesting to note that he has the second-best average (61.33) in Test cricket after the great Sir Donald Bradman (20+ Tests).
As seen in recent past, a player of Smith's caliber is always on his feet when it comes to preparation.
Concluding with the same, Langer said, "I don't coach Steve Smith. Steve Smith coaches himself and I'm sure he's going to work it out. He is a great player and I can't wait to watch him bat this Test match and the next Test."
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.