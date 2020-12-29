Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 08:54 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
All-rounder Cameron Green's handy knock helped Australia delay the defeat in the first session on Day 4 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test.
He was duly supported by Pat Cummins initially and Mitchell Starc later on.
However, the Indian pacers charged up eventually.
As a result, the hosts were bundled out for 200, giving India a target of 70 runs.
Here is more.
The likes of Green and Cummins started off well as Australia continued with their overnight score of 133/6.
Green's calculative knock helped India delay the defeat, however, his stay didn't last long.
The duo shared a 57-run stand before Cummins was dismissed by a bouncer from Bumrah.
After 103.1 overs, Australia were finally bowled out for 200 in the second innings.
Budding all-rounder, Green, looked comfortable early on the fourth day.
He endured the test of both spin and bounce valiantly, and managed to fire a 146-ball 45.
During his stay, he also stitched a crucial partnership of 57 runs with Cummins.
Meanwhile, senior fast bowler Cummins duly complimented him.
The duo looked set until the Indian pacers got into the act.
Bumrah broke the pivotal stand by dismissing Cummins in the 83rd over.
A searing bouncer from him made life difficult for the Aussie tailender.
Subsequently, Siraj continued to bowl in tight areas, which trapped Green eventually.
He also picked up Nathan Lyon after a few overs.
Notably, Siraj remained the pick of India's bowlers, having recorded figures of 3/37.
Bumrah is now the joint-highest wicket-taker among Indians at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, along with the great Anil Kumble. So far, he has taken 15 wickets from two Tests, including a best match haul of 9/86. Notably, Ravichandran Ashwin holds the second spot (14).
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.