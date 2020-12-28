Last updated on Dec 28, 2020, 04:12 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byMudit Dube
India's captain Virat Kohli has won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade.
He scored 20,396 runs in international cricket (between January 1, 2011-October 7, 2020), including 66 centuries in 86 Tests, 208 ODIs, and 80 T20Is.
Kohli also bagged the ODI Player of the Decade award, while another GOAT Steven Smith was chosen as the Test Player.
🏅 ICC @CricketWorldCup win in 2011— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
🏆 ICC Champions Trophy win in 2013
🎖️ Test series win in Australia in 2018
Virat Kohli, the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, talks about the last 10 glorious years of his career 🙌#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/P9FSDgCkWJ
Australia's leading batsman, Steve Smith, clinched the ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade award, while Afghanistan's right-arm spinner, Rashid Khan, won the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Decade award for his brilliant run in the shortest format.
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade. This title is awarded for "an action, moment, gesture, or decision on the field of play" which best reflects the spirit of the game.
Dhoni bagged this fair play award for his gesture to call back England's Ian Bell following a disputable run-out at Trent Bridge in 2011.
Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry emerged as the winner in the Female Cricketer of the Decade category, winning the Rachael Heyhoe Flint award. She scored 4,349 runs with four centuries and took 213 wickets in international cricket during the time period considered for the award.
Kohli also became the only player to feature in all three ICC Men's Teams of the Decade, which is compiled by the Voting Academy of journalists and broadcasters.
He has been listed as captain of the Test Team of the Decade, while MS Dhoni, who didn't make it to the Test Team, was selected as the skipper of the ODI and T20 teams.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.