India's captain Virat Kohli has won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade. He scored 20,396 runs in international cricket (between January 1, 2011-October 7, 2020), including 66 centuries in 86 Tests, 208 ODIs, and 80 T20Is. Kohli also bagged the ODI Player of the Decade award, while another GOAT Steven Smith was chosen as the Test Player.

Twitter Post Listen in to Kohli's reaction on winning the awards

🏅 ICC @CricketWorldCup win in 2011

🏆 ICC Champions Trophy win in 2013

🎖️ Test series win in Australia in 2018



Virat Kohli, the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, talks about the last 10 glorious years of his career 🙌#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/P9FSDgCkWJ — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Information Steve Smith wins Test Player of the Decade award

Australia's leading batsman, Steve Smith, clinched the ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade award, while Afghanistan's right-arm spinner, Rashid Khan, won the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Decade award for his brilliant run in the shortest format.

Fair Play award Dhoni grabs Spirit of Cricket Award

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade. This title is awarded for "an action, moment, gesture, or decision on the field of play" which best reflects the spirit of the game. Dhoni bagged this fair play award for his gesture to call back England's Ian Bell following a disputable run-out at Trent Bridge in 2011.

Information Australia's Ellyse Perry won Female Cricketer of the Decade award

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry emerged as the winner in the Female Cricketer of the Decade category, winning the Rachael Heyhoe Flint award. She scored 4,349 runs with four centuries and took 213 wickets in international cricket during the time period considered for the award.

Easy favorite Kohli grabs a spot in all 'Teams of the Decade'