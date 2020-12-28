The last decade truly belonged to the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who ended as the highest run-getter across formats. The same was acknowledged by the ICC when Kohli was named ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. Notably, he also won the ODI Cricketer of the Decade. In the current decade, Kohli scored 20,396 runs and 66 tons.

Captain Kohli also leads the Test Team of the decade

Yesterday, Kohli was named as the skipper of the Men's Test Team of the Decade. Interestingly, he also features in the ODI and T20I teams. He had a phenomenal run in the 2010s, where he became a run machine: Tests: 86 matches, 7240 runs, 53.62 average, 27 tons ODIs: 208 matches, 10388 runs, 61.83 average, 39 tons T20Is: 80 matches, 2768 runs, 50.32 average

Information Kohli pips members of Fab four to win the award

Kohli was among the six cricketers to be nominated for this award. Other included Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Joe Root (England), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand).

Record Kohli is only one to feature in all three teams

Interestingly, Kohli is the only cricketer to feature in all the three teams of the decade, whereas from India, both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni made their appearance in the ODI and T20I teams. Apart from being the highest run-scorer of the decade, Kohli has broken several records in the 2010s. He has the second-most number of tons in ODIs, only after Sachin Tendulkar.

Records Records held by Virat Kohli

Some interesting records held by Kohli are: He has the most number of 150-plus scores in Tests, as a captain (9). He has the most doubles hundreds (7) as the Test skipper. He is the most successful Indian Test captain, having registered the most wins (31). He also has the most overseas wins as India's Test skipper (13).

Twitter Post Kohli talks about his achievements