Last updated on Jan 01, 2021, 01:39 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Marnus Labuschagne has said the Australian batsmen have to find a way to put the Indian bowlers under pressure.
The Aussies, who took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, lost the second Test match at the MCG.
Labuschagne wants Australia to fight back as he feels Team India has come in with a plan.
Here's what the star batsman had to say.
The Aussies have been put under pressure by India in the ongoing series.
Their batting has lacked the desired firepower.
So far, the Australian side has managed to touch the 200-run mark just once in the series.
Notably, none of the Aussie batsmen went on to get a fifty in the Boxing Day Test.
This is a concern for the side.
Labuschagne has looked the best of the lot with scores of 47, 6, 48, and 28 across the first two matches.
However, he hasn't managed to bat on for longer periods with the Indian bowlers keep him in check.
"They've certainly come in with a plan... and made sure they're really not leaving the stumps and having a really heavy leg-side field," he said.
Labuschagne also said the sound bowling by the Indian bowlers have slowed down Australia's scoring rate and said they need to be disciplined.
"It obviously slows your scoring rate down because those shots you do get on your legs go for one, not four. We need to be very disciplined and we also need to come up with ways to put them under pressure."
Labuschagne feels the key for Australia will be to rotate the strike and find the boundary options.
"There's definitely talk about rotating the strike and finding your boundary option," he said.
"(They are) the normal things you talk about when facing any bowling attack, and where you can get a little upper hand against a certain bowler at a certain time in the game."
