Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc is set to be included in Australia's squad ahead of the first of four-match Test series. The senior fast bowler left the Australian white-ball squad after the first T20I against India on compassionate grounds. It was reported that Starc opted out due to a family illness, with no date marked for his return at that time. Here is more.

Quote Cricket Australia informs about the development

"Starc has advised Australian team management he is ready to re-enter the hub in Adelaide and will fly from Sydney on Monday with fellow Test squad members in the Australia A team," Cricket Australia (CA) revealed in a statement on Sunday.

Starc Starc likely to be the first-choice seamer for opening Test

Starc will likely be the first-choice seamer for Australia in the historic pink-ball Test (Adelaide), starting December 17. He carries a terrific record in the Day/Night Tests, having claimed 42 scalps from seven games. Although Starc poses a threat to the Indian batsmen, he needs to improve his record against India. So far, he owns 31 wickets from 20 innings at 36.19 against them.

Support Josh Hazlewood backs Starc for the Test series

Starc's compatriot Josh Hazlewood has backed him to be ready for the Test series. "It's obviously great news for us to have Starcy come in tomorrow," he said on Sunday. "He's a huge part of our team and a huge part of our attack. Everyone knows his numbers with the pink ball are pretty special so we welcome him with open arms."

Information Justin Langer elated with Starc's return

Australia's head coach Justin Langer welcomed Starc . "We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and we're happy he has taken time out to spend with his family. We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday," he stated.

Injuries Multiple injuries have marred the plight of Australians