Last updated on Dec 13, 2020, 11:35 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc is set to be included in Australia's squad ahead of the first of four-match Test series.
The senior fast bowler left the Australian white-ball squad after the first T20I against India on compassionate grounds.
It was reported that Starc opted out due to a family illness, with no date marked for his return at that time.
Here is more.
"Starc has advised Australian team management he is ready to re-enter the hub in Adelaide and will fly from Sydney on Monday with fellow Test squad members in the Australia A team," Cricket Australia (CA) revealed in a statement on Sunday.
Starc will likely be the first-choice seamer for Australia in the historic pink-ball Test (Adelaide), starting December 17.
He carries a terrific record in the Day/Night Tests, having claimed 42 scalps from seven games.
Although Starc poses a threat to the Indian batsmen, he needs to improve his record against India.
So far, he owns 31 wickets from 20 innings at 36.19 against them.
Starc's compatriot Josh Hazlewood has backed him to be ready for the Test series.
"It's obviously great news for us to have Starcy come in tomorrow," he said on Sunday.
"He's a huge part of our team and a huge part of our attack. Everyone knows his numbers with the pink ball are pretty special so we welcome him with open arms."
Australia's head coach Justin Langer welcomed Starc . "We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and we're happy he has taken time out to spend with his family. We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday," he stated.
Starc's inclusion will reinforce the Australian camp, that has been reeling with spate on injuries.
All-rounder Cameron Green, who was in contention for a Test spot, suffered a concussion in the second warm-up game.
A similar injury ruled Will Pucovski out of the first Test, forcing the Australian management to recall Marcus Harris.
Senior batsman David Warner is already out with a groin injury.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.