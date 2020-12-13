A drab Manchester derby ended goalless at Old Trafford as both teams won't have much to complain. Either teams had a chance to break into the top four in gameweek 12 of the Premier League, however, things didn't pan out in a cautious display by both sides. Manchester United sit a point above Manchester City, with both teams playing 11 games each. Here's more.

MUNMCI Defensively, both teams get their acts right

Chances were far and few for both sides. Pep Guardiola did his homework and stopped United from the counter attacks that saw them lose last season. For United, the teeth in the final third lacked the bite. A few poor decisions here and there took the steam out. The best chance came to City's Riyad Mahrez, but he didn't take it.

Woes A look at United's woes at Old Trafford

The Red Devils have failed to score in three home league games this season. Notably, this is one more than in the whole of the 2019-20 campaign at Old Trafford. United have played six home games in the Premier League this season and have managed just one victory. They have drawn twice and lost thrice at Old Trafford.

Milestones A look at some of the milestones by players

United goal-keeper David De Gea started his 19th successive Premier League Manchester derby since signing for the club in 2011. United captain and former Leicester City star Harry Maguire made his 150th career league appearance. He has played every minute of his 49 Premier League games for United. City forward Gabriel Jesus made his 100th start for Man City.

Numbers A look at some notable key numbers

As per Sky Sports, since conceding six goals from eight shots on target faced versus Tottenham in a 6-1 loss on October 4, United have conceded just one goal and faced seven shots on target in the last four league games at Old Trafford. City have been involved in a league goalless draw for the first time since October 2018 versus Liverpool.

Information Six consecutive Premier League clean sheets for Man City