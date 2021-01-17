Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 17, 2021, 03:17 pm

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur headlined the Indian innings in the final session on Day 3 of the ongoing Brisbane Test. Although the duo was dismissed toward the day's close, their knocks helped India stage a comeback in the match. Earlier, the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant departed in quick succession. Here are the key takeaways.

Day 3 How did Day 3 pan out?

India resumed from their overnight score of 62/2. They were soon reduced to 186/6, with Australia getting rid of the middle-order. As India appeared to be faltering, Sundar and Thakur inflicted their dominance on the Australian bowlers. The duo shared a 123-run stand before India were bundled out on 336. Gaining a first-innings lead of 33 runs, Australia finished on 21/0 at stumps.

Partnership A record partnership by Sundar, Thakur

Both Thakur and Sundar used their experience from white-ball cricket that drove India forward in the second session. Thakur (67) emerged as the aggressor, while Sundar (62) dealt with the bowlers carefully. The two lower-order batsmen added 123 runs for the seventh wicket, that steadied India's ship. This turned out to the third-highest 100+ seventh-wicket partnership for India in Australia.

Do you know? Sundar and Thakur enter the record books

The last time India's number 7 (Sundar) and 8 (Thakur) scored 50+ in same innings in an away Test (neither of them a wicketkeeper) was at Manchester in 1982 (Sandeep Patil 129* and Kapil Dev 65).

Sundar Sundar scripts this unique feat

Sundar's gritty knock drew more praise as he projected his technique like a proper top-order batsman. He slammed his maiden half-century on his debut Test innings, after taking three wickets with the ball. With this, he has become the second Indian to register a 50+ score and take three-plus wickets, each in debut innings after Dattu Phadkar (51 and 3/14 vs Australia, 1947/48).

Hazlewood Josh Hazlewood takes a five-for