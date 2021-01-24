Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 24, 2021, 12:33 pm

England captain Joe Root scored a valiant century in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka. Root, who smashed 228 in the first Test, brought up his 19th century in the format. The right-handed batsman has been the rock for England in the second Test, bailing them out from a position of bother. Here we present the records scripted by Root.

Fight Root helps England lead a fightback against Sri Lanka

England, who dismissed Sri Lanka for 381, were rooted at 5/2. Root shared a defiant stand with Jonny Bairstow to make sure England remain unscathed at stumps (98/2). England lost Bairstow and Daniel Lawrence early on Day 3 to be pegged back at 132/4. However, Root has continued to bat on, playing an aggressive knock. He is being supported by Jos Buttler.

Records Root scripts these records after 19th Test ton

Root smashed his 19th Test century, equaling the tally amassed by former England legend Leonard Hutton. Notably, this was Root's eighth Test century away from home and a third in Sri Lanka. Playing his 99th match, Root surpassed the tally of Geoffrey Boycott (8,114) in terms of career Test runs. He could also surpass Kevin Pietersen (8,181) next to be England's fifth-highest run-scorer.

Root vs SL Root scripts these records against Sri Lanka

Playing his 10th Test match against Sri Lanka, Root went past 900 runs at an average of over 60. The senior batsman is now the third-highest scorer for England in Tests against Sri Lanka. He has the second-highest number of centuries in Sri Lanka-England Test matches (4) and is only behind Mahela Jayawardene (8).

Feats Other notable records scripted by Root

This is the first time that Root has scored hundreds in successive Tests. It's the first time he's made two in a series since the 2015 Ashes. Alastair Cook is now the only England batsman with more Test hundreds in Asia than Root. Notably, the England captain has scored close to 50% of the team's runs in the ongoing series.

Twitter Post Century number 19 for England captain Root