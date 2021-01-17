While two new teams are set to be introduced from the IPL 2022 season onwards, the BCCI is working on ways to get a bigger window in the international calendar in order to accommodate a longer tournament. Reportedly, the BCCI apex council will discuss the same in a meeting scheduled on Sunday. Here are the further details on this.

As per reports, the market forces have been trying to convince BCCI to have longer IPL. "BCCI is looking to stretch the length of the tournament. Now, with two teams slated to be added from 2022, the IPL is set to get longer. BCCI wouldn't want to compromise on quality of the tournament due to unavailability of overseas players," a senior official told TOI.

In the last few years, the BCCI had managed to convince all boards and the International Cricket Council (ICC) to have an IPL that doesn't overlap with much of international cricket. India's cash-rich league is usually held in the March-May window, a period with very few internationals taking place. However, a longer IPL might attract more hurdles in this regard.

In December, the BCCI approved the inclusion of two new franchises in the Indian Premier League from the 2022 edition. The decision was taken in the 89th BCCI's Annual General Meeting, in Ahmedabad. This now takes the total franchises in the tournament to 10. Interestingly, the IPL has followed the 10-team model in the previous editions as well.

Kochi Tuskers and Pune Warriors India were introduced for the first time in 2011. While the Tuskers were scrapped thereafter, PWI continued for two more years. In 2016, Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions were the new entrants. However, they made an exit in 2018.

