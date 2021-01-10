The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Sunday, condemned the incidents relating to racial abuse on Indian players by the spectators at the SCG during the third Test. Following the incidents, the global cricket body has sought an extensive report from Cricket Australia. A second issue pertaining to the "abuse" happened a day after the Indian team management lodged a complaint regarding the same.

ICC ICC strongly condemns the incidents of racism

The ICC, in a statement, condemned the incidents, stating Cricket Australia will be provided with the required support in investigating the matter. "The International Cricket Council (ICC) has strongly condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents," the statement read.

Discrimination No place for discrimination in the sport: Manu Sawhney

Speaking on the same, ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said, "There is no place for discrimination in our sport and we are disappointed that a small minority of fans may think this abhorrent behaviour is acceptable." "We have a comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Policy in place that Members have to abide by and ensure is adhered to by fans. We welcome the action taken by authorities."

Incident Six people were removed from stands following India's complaints

On Day 4 of the SCG Test, as many as six people were removed from the stands after concerns raised by the Indian team. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj alerted the umpires regarding abuse from the crowd, with the play being stopped briefly in the second session. It is understood that Siraj was allegedly referred to as a "monkey" and "brown dog" by a spectator.

Abuse Siraj, Bumrah were subject to racial abuse on Day 3

Prior to this, Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were subject to racial abuse on Day 3. It was reported that a fan at the Randwick End abused Siraj when he was fielding at fine leg. On the other hand, India's premier pacer, Bumrah, was allegedly abused by the crowd while he was standing in the outfield. Eventually, the Indian team lodged a complaint regarding this.

Information Cricket Australia required to investigate the issue

Under the ICC Anti-Discrimination policy, Cricket Australia will now "be required to investigate the issue and provide a report to the ICC on the incident and any action taken to ensure the issue has been dealt with appropriately".

Ashwin Such incidents must be dealt with iron fist: Ravi Ashwin

Following the incident, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stated the Indian team has faced similar incidents in past too. "This is my fourth tour to Australia and Sydney especially here we've had a few experiences [racial abuse] even in the past. It's definitely not acceptable in this day and age, we've seen a lot. This must be definitely dealt with an iron fist," he said.

