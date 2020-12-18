Last updated on Dec 18, 2020, 03:08 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
The Indian bowlers completely dominated the second session on Day 2 of the ongoing Adelaide Test against Australia.
Star batsman Steve Smith's dismissal turned out to be a crucial moment in the Test.
He was unable to break the shackles and eventually fell to Ravichandran Ashwin.
Meanwhile, top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne (46*) stood out for the Australians.
Here is more.
Smith and Labuschagne started afresh after the openers departed in the first session.
After fiery spells of fast bowling, India introduced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the attack.
Although the senior player took an over to gain his rhythm, he soon uprooted the dangerous Smith.
Later on, Ashwin got rid of Travis Head and Cameron Green.
After the second session, Australia are reeling on 92/5.
Ashwin remained the pick of Indian bowlers in the second session.
He perfectly set up Smith (1), who was caught after edging one to slips.
After a while, Ashwin trapped Head (7) by bowling round the wicket.
Toward the session's end, he also dismissed Cameron Green (11), as skipper Virat Kohli plundered an outstanding catch at mid-wicket.
Ashwin registered bowling figures of 3/27 after the second session. Interestingly, he now has 80 Test wickets against Australia, third-most among Indians. He surpassed the great Kapil Dev (79) on the tally. Notably, the top-two wicket-takers are Anil Kumble (111) and Harbhajan Singh (95).
As India comprehensively sealed the second session, the Australian batting line-up looked rather tepid.
With regular opener David Warner's absence, the openers proved ineffective.
In an unusual tactic, Australia played at a moderate pace.
They struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking, getting choked, more often than not.
Only top-order batsman Labuschagne got going even though the wickets kept falling on the opposite end.
