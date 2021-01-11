In a complete turn of events, India not only survived the first session but are well within the winning range on Day 5 of the SCG Test. Despite skipper Ajinkya Rahane's early dismissal, Cheteshwar Pujara held off the Australian bowlers with his patient innings. Paradoxically, Rishabh Pant, who was sent ahead of Hanuma Vihari, brought back India in the hunt. Here is more.

Session How did the session out?

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon gave Australia the initial breakthrough on Day 5 in the form of Rahane. Notably, this was the only success the hosts could have in the entire session. While Pujara (41*) remained defiant in his approach, Pant (73*) came out all guns blazing against the Aussie bowlers. India finished on 206/3 at Lunch, with Pant and Pujara on the crease.

Pant Pant records his third Test fifty

Pant went after the Australian bowlers from the moment he arrived in the middle. His attacking gameplay helped India make a comeback in the fourth innings. He registered his third Test fifty off mere 64 balls. Interestingly, Pant took 33 balls to score his first five runs. Later on, he went on to score 73* off 97 balls (8 fours, 3 sixes).

Information A 104-run partnership between Pant and Pujara

Pant and Pujara shared a 104-run stand for the fourth wicket to keep India going in the Test. Contrary to Pant's innings, the latter was rather patient in his approach as he dealt with Australian bowlers in a composed manner.

Bowlers Australian bowlers remained expensive