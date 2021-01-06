One of the greatest all-rounders in world cricket, Kapil Dev, turned 62 on Wednesday. Also known as the Haryana Hurricane, he is arguable the most prolific fast bowler India have ever produced. Kapil certainly changed the dynamics of Indian cricket, leading the nation into a fearless brand of cricket. His intrepid demeanor made India world champions in 1983. Here are his notable feats.

Career A look at his illustrious career

Kapil evolved at a time when India struggled to produce seam bowlers. His emergence into international cricket emanated a new era of fast-bowling in the nation. In a career spanning over 16 years, Kapil accounted for 434 wickets in Test cricket at 29.64. He also scalped over 250 ODI wickets (253). With the bat, he racked up 9,031 international runs, including nine tons.

WC 1983 Kapil ended India's quest for maiden World Cup title

Under Kapil, India entered the 1983 Prudential WC as the "underdogs". However, they defeated defending champions WI in their first game. With each passing match, the Indian team inched closer toward what turned out to be a title-clinching campaign. In the grand finale, India handed Windies a 43-run defeat. Notably, Kapil remains one of the two Indian captains to win the WC for India.

Innings Perhaps the greatest ODI innings of all-time

During the WC, Kapil played perhaps the greatest ODI innings of all-time, a blistering 175* (138) against Zimbabwe. In a crucial tie, India were reduced to 17/5 after electing to bat on a green-top. The courageous all-rounder arrived in the centre, and took on the Zimbabwe seamers. His match-winning knock, which sadly had no video coverage, laid the foundation of India's 31-run victory.

Wickets Most Test wickets by an Indian fast bowler

In 1994, Kapil became the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, surpassing the historic mark of Sir Richard Hadlee. However, the former's record was later eclipsed by several bowlers. As many as 26 years after announcing retirement, he (434) falls among the top-10 wicket-takers in Tests. Interestingly, Kapil still holds the most wickets by an Indian seamer and second-most overall in the longest format.

Do you know? Only player with double of 4,000 runs and 400 wickets

Kapil is the only cricketer in the world to have achieved the double of 4,000 runs and 400 wickets (Test cricket). Notably, the closest to him in terms of runs (with 400 wickets) is former South African pacer Shaun Pollock (3,781).

Other records A look at the other records held by Kapil