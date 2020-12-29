Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 03:56 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Monday reported over 16,000 fresh coronavirus infections, marking the lowest single-day spike in over six months.
The nationwide tally has now climbed to 10.22 million, while over 9.8 million people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, at least 250 deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll past 1.48 lakh.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 10,207,871 COVID-19 cases, including 1,47,901 deaths, 2,77,301 active cases, and 97,82,669 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,02,24,819 cases and 1,48,210 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 98.06 lakh.
Maharashtra: 19,22,048 total cases, 49,305 deaths, 18,14,449 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,16,909 total cases, 12,070 deaths, 8,92,273 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,81,273 total cases, 7,098 deaths, 8,70,752 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,15,175 total cases, 12,080 deaths, 7,94,228 recoveries.
Kerala: 7,43,563 total cases, 2,990 deaths, 6,76,368 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,23,415 total cases, 10,474 deaths, 6,06,644 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,82,920 total cases, 8,322 deaths, 5,59,888 recoveries.
Kerala reported 3,047 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.2% with 32,869 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%.
2,498 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 6% with 41,218 tests.
In Gujarat, daily infections stood at 810. The tally has climbed to 2,42,655, including 4,288 deaths and 2,28,144 recoveries.
564 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.98% with 57,463 tests conducted on Monday.
West Bengal reported a spike of 1,028 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 5,48,471. 9,625 patients have died in the state while 5,25,685 have recovered.
Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh reported 1,005, 945, 653, 212 new cases respectively.
