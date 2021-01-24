Cheltenham Town came close to overcoming Manchester City in one of the biggest shocks in recent FA Cup history before the visitors staged a dramatic late rally to beat the League Two side. The Robins are 72 places below City and almost embarrassed Pep Guardiola's side after Alfie May put them ahead. However, City scored twice in three minutes to change the complexion.

Match How did the match pan out?

After a goalless first half, May put Cheltenham ahead on the hour mark. The hosts were nine minutes away from glory before Phil Foden got the equalizer, finding the net from Joao Cancelo's long cross. Gabriel Jesus scored three minutes later from Fernandinho's delivery. To rub more salt in the wound, Ferran Torres scored Manchester City's third with the last kick of the game.

Opta stats Notable records scripted in the match

Cheltenham have now lost all nine of their competitive meetings with Premier League sides, by an aggregate score of 6-23. Pep Guardiola's side has won 10 consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since a run of 11 from August to October 2017. May's opener for Cheltenham was the first goal City had conceded in 509 minutes of action in all competitions.

Information Foden and Jesus script these feats

Foden is City's top scorer in all competitions this season with nine goals in 25 appearances. This is one more than what he netted in 38 games last season. Jesus has been involved in 12 goals in 13 FA Cup appearances for City (G8 A4).

Information Unique record for Cheltenham Town's May