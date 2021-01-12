Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo struck a goal in Juventus' 3-1 win over Sassuolo in the Serie A 2020-21 season. The win helped Juve occupy fourth place in the standings with 33 points after 16 games. Ronaldo raced to 15 league goals in the season and by doing so, he smashed several records. Here we present the same.

Match details How did the match pan out?

Sassuolo saw Pedro Obiang get sent off for a bad challenge on Federico Chiesa at the stroke of half-time. Juventus took the lead in the 50th minute as Danilo struck the opener with a shot from 25 yards but Gregoire Drefel leveled eight minutes later to level proceedings. Aaron Ramsey put Juve ahead in the 82nd minute before Ronaldo struck in injury-time.

Record Ronaldo becomes the first player to achieve this record

According to Opta, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to score at least 15 goals in each of the last 15 seasons in the top-5 European leagues (since 2006-07). Ronaldo has achieved the milestone while playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Ronaldo leads the scoring chart this season with 15 goals from 13 games.

Ronaldo Ronaldo has raced to 84 goals for Juventus

Ronaldo now has 19 goals in all competitions for Juventus in the 2020-21 season. Since joining the Turin giants in 2018, Ronaldo has amassed 84 goals in just 104 games across competitions. Ronaldo, who smashed 21 and 31 Serie A goals in the last two seasons, has a tally of 67 from just 77 league games.

Stats Ronaldo has 10 league goals more than Messi