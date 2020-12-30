Last updated on Dec 30, 2020, 03:11 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Marcus Rashford scored deep into stoppage time as Manchester United registered a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.
As a result, United (30) have climbed to number two on the points table, two points behind reigning champions Liverpool (32), while Wolves remained on 12th with 21 points.
Notably, United have extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches.
Here are the records broken.
In the first half, Romain Saiss came close to scoring twice for Wolves as he hit the crossbar.
However, United goal-keeper David de Gea succeeded in fending it off.
Similarly, Rui Patricio denied Bruno Fernandes from close range in the 34th minute.
Meanwhile, Gea made another save before Rashford won the match with a left-footed shot in the final moments.
Rashford scored the winner at 92:51 for Manchester United. Interestingly, this became the latest winning goal in a Premier League game at Old Trafford since September 2009, when Michael Owen scored after coming off the bench against Manchester City (95:27).
Marcus Rashford's goal for Manchester United was his first at Old Trafford in the Premier League after over five months and in 845 minutes of play.
Prior to this, he last netted one in July, in the game against Southampton.
As mentioned, United are now the second-placed side behind Liverpool on the standings.
They have extended their unbeaten run to nine matches in the ongoing season.
Their results during the period: 3-1 vs Everton, 1-0 vs West Brom, 3-2 vs Southampton, 3-1 vs West Ham, 0-0 vs Man City, 3-2 vs Sheffield United, 6-2 vs Leeds United, 2-2 vs Leicester City.
