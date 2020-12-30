Marcus Rashford scored deep into stoppage time as Manchester United registered a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday. As a result, United (30) have climbed to number two on the points table, two points behind reigning champions Liverpool (32), while Wolves remained on 12th with 21 points. Notably, United have extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

In the first half, Romain Saiss came close to scoring twice for Wolves as he hit the crossbar. However, United goal-keeper David de Gea succeeded in fending it off. Similarly, Rui Patricio denied Bruno Fernandes from close range in the 34th minute. Meanwhile, Gea made another save before Rashford won the match with a left-footed shot in the final moments.

Information With the winning goal for United scripted a record

Rashford scored the winner at 92:51 for Manchester United. Interestingly, this became the latest winning goal in a Premier League game at Old Trafford since September 2009, when Michael Owen scored after coming off the bench against Manchester City (95:27).

Rashford Rashford strikes at Old Trafford after 845 minutes of play

Marcus Rashford's goal for Manchester United was his first at Old Trafford in the Premier League after over five months and in 845 minutes of play. Prior to this, he last netted one in July, in the game against Southampton.

United United extend their unbeaten run to nine matches