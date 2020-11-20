High-flying Tottenham welcome Manchester City in gameweek nine of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Saturday. One will get to see two celebrated managers go head-to-head once again in the form of Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola. Guardiola signed a two-year extension at the Etihad and will want to celebrate it with an away victory. Here we look at the preview.

Team news Tottenham vs Manchester City: Team news and selection

Manchester City are set to be without the injured Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho. Raheem Sterling, who suffered a calf injury while training for England, could make the trip. Defender Nathan Ake is expected miss the tie as Sergio Aguero could find a place on the bench. For Spurs, Matt Doherty is out after testing COVID-19 positive. Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele could be available.

#TOTMCI Can Spurs win four on the bounce?

Spurs, who are placed second, will look to win four on the bounce. They have the joint-best defensive record and Mourinho will aim to get his defensive shape right. Meanwhile, City have won three of their seven outings so far this season as Guardiola seeks a victory. Both teams have quality players across the pitch and it will be a real test of character.

Details Dream11 team prediction and probable starting XI

Dream11 team prediction (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Alderweireld, Laporte, Aurier; De Bruyne (vc),Hojbjerg, Foden; Bale, Kane (c), Jesus Tottenham predicted line-up: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Bale, Lo Celso, Son; Kane Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Torres, Jesus, Foden

Stat attack A look at the stats ahead of the match

Harry Kane has been on top gear this season in the league, scoring seven and making eight assists. Meanwhile, Son Heung-min has eight goals and an assist to his name. Last season, Spurs managed to remain unbeaten in the league against City, winning the home tie. This is set to be the 24th meeting between Mourinho and Guardiola. The latter has won 11 games.

Information Timing, TV listing and match prediction