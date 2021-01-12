-
FA Cup: Manchester United to face Liverpool in fourth roundLast updated on Jan 12, 2021, 10:53 am
Manchester United and Liverpool have been drawn against each other in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Notably, the clash will take place just a week after the two sides meet each other in the Premier League 2020-21 season.
Liverpool, who had last won the FA Cup in 2006, had beaten United on the way back then.
Here are further details.
Third round
How did these two sides fare in the third round?
In the third round, Liverpool breezed past a virus-hit Aston Villa side 4-1.
Villa, who fielded an inexperienced young side, showed character against a fancied Liverpool outfit.
Meanwhile, United went on to overcome Championship side Watford 1-0.
United started the game well and were dominant, however, Watford made things difficult for them and this led to an interesting cup tie.
Battle
Things expected to spice up between the two sides
With a win against Burnley tonight in the Premier League, United will go top of the table ahead of Liverpool, having played the same number of games.
This makes the league clash at Anfield a crucial one for both sides.
Post that, they will face a severe test at Old Trafford in the FA Cup and this promises to spice things up.
Fixtures
A look at the FA Cup fourth-round fixtures
Cheltenham Town v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Crawley Town
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal
Barnsley v Norwich
Chorley v Wolves
Millwall v Bristol City
Brighton v Blackpool
Wycombe v Tottenham
Fulham v Burnley
Sheffield United v Plymouth
Chelsea v Luton
West Ham v Doncaster
Brentford v Leicester
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday
Information
Whom these teams could face in the fifth round?
The winner between United and Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round will face West Ham or Doncaster. The fourth-round ties will be played on the weekend of January 23-24.