Manchester United have the chance to go top of the Premier League 2020-21 table as they travel to Burnley. This match was set to be the first for both these sides this season, however, it was postponed. United, who are level on points with Liverpool, will be aiming to steer clear against 16th-placed Burnley. Here are the details.

Team news Burnley vs Man United: Team news and selection

Charlie Taylor is a doubt with a thigh injury while fellow defender Kevin Long will also be monitored after rolling his ankle. Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeill are also battling injuries. For United, forward Edinson Cavani is available again after completing a three-match ban. Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw could return and Paul Pogba, who also missed the FA Cup win, will be monitored.

Opta stats A look at the stats ahead of the match

Manchester United have won their last four Premier League away matches against Burnley. Notably, Burnley have not scored on any of the last five occasions they have hosted United. Burnley are aiming to go five home league games unbeaten (W3, D1). Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches (W8, D2). They are also unbeaten in 14 league games on the road.

Details Fantasy Dream11, predicted starting XI and match prediction

Dream11 team prediction: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Tarkowski, Maguire, Lowton; Fred, Brownhill. Westwood; Fernandes (c), Wood (vc), Rashford. Burnley predicted starting XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Brady; Barnes, Wood. Manchester United predicted starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial. Match prediction: Burnley 0-1 Manchester United.

#BURMUN Crucial game for United as top place is on offer

Manchester United will feel confident to get the job done against Burnley. They have done well down the road and ahead of a blockbuster clash against Liverpool, United will want to show authority and take a three-point lead. Meanwhile, Burnley have fared well at home in recent times and they will want to make life difficult for United. One expects Burnley to present character.

Information Timing and TV listing