Manchester United beat Burnley, lead the standings: Records brokenLast updated on Jan 13, 2021, 01:25 pm
An incredible volley by Paul Pogba handed Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Burnley in their last Premier League fixture on Tuesday.
The win sees United extend their unbeaten run to 11 league games.
Notably, the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side has moved atop the Premier League standings for the first time since December 2012.
Here are the records broken in the match.
How did the match pan out? United take the top spot from Liverpool
How did the match pan out?
Just after the half-hour mark, Harry Maguire nearly gave United the lead, however, he ran over his defender while meeting a cross, which resulted in a foul.
Burnley ward off any danger in the first half and looked sturdy in the following one too.
However, a magnificent goal from Pogba in the 71st minute turned out to be the winner for United.
United take the top spot from Liverpool
Manchester United have dethroned reigning champions Liverpool at the top of Premier League table. This is the first time United have have managed to do so since their title-winning campaign in 2012-13 under Sir Alex Ferguson.