Last updated on Feb 24, 2021, 11:39 am

Olivier Giroud's superb overhead kick gave Chelsea a crucial 1-0 away win against Atletico Madrid in their Champions League round of 16 first leg. The Frenchman continued his form in the UCL this season to help Thomas Tuchel's side take a significant lead ahead of the home clash at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea dominated the game as Atletico's current slump continued. Here are the details.

Tuchel maintains his unbeaten start as Chelsea boss

Tuchel maintained his unbeaten start at Chelsea since replacing Frank Lampard. Chelsea are unbeaten in eight successive games under the former PSG manager. Notably, this was also the sixth clean sheet the Blues have registered in these eight games. Chelsea kept Atletico at bay and were rewarded with their progressive style. Giroud's acrobatic effort was the difference between the two teams.

Brilliant Giroud registers these feats

Giroud netted his sixth goal in the ongoing Champions League campaign. Notably, these goals have come in his last four UCL games. Giroud's all six goals have come away this season. This is the best tally amongst players this season. Giroud also became the first Chelsea player to score six goals or more in a Champions League campaign since Didier Drogba (6) in 2011-12.

More notable numbers for Giroud

Giroud's six goals are his best returns in a single campaign in the competition. As per Opta, at 34 years and 146 days, the senior forward became the oldest player to score a Champions League knockout goal for Chelsea. Giroud netted his 11th goal in all competitions for the Blues this season. He now has 39 goals in 110 appearances for Chelsea.

Other records scripted in the match

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy has kept more clean sheets than any other goal-keeper in the UCL this season (five). Mason Mount's yellow card after 55 seconds was the quickest card shown in the UCL this season. Atletico didn't have a shot on target - the first time they had failed to register this tally in a Champions League game since March 2019 vs Juventus.

