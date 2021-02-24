Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 24, 2021, 10:39 am

Bayern Munich stalwart Robert Lewandowki has become the third-highest scorer in the UEFA Champions League history. Lewandowski scored a goal to achieve this feat in his side's 4-1 thrashing of Lazio in the round of 16 first leg tie. The defending champions have put one foot in the quarters and look solid. Here are the key details.

Lewandowski Lewandowski surpasses Raul in Champions League tally

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the goal-scoring chart in the Champions League (134). The Juventus forward is followed by Lionel Messi (119). Lewandowski now has 72 Champions League goals, surpassing former Real Madrid star Raul (71). Notably, these are the only four players with 70-plus goals. Lewandowski netted his 54th UCL goal for Bayern. This is the fifth-highest tally by a player for a single club.

Numbers Lewandowski scripts these numbers

Lewandowski netted his fourth goal of the Champions League 2020-21 campaign. This is the most by a Bayern player this season. Notably, Lewandowski finished as the top goal-scorer in the Champions League 2019-20 season (15). The Polish international now has 32 goals this season. He has raced to 278 goals for Bayern in just 320 matches.

Jamal Musiala 17-year-old Jamal Musiala smashes these records

Teenager Jamal Musiala became the youngest scorer for Bayern in UCL history (17 years, 363 days). The 17-year-old also became the youngest English scorer in the Champions League. In doing so, he surpassed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's record, who netted for Arsenal against Olympiakos in September 2011 (18 years and 44 days).

Information Kimmich smashes UCL history

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich has won 38 of his first 50 Champions League games. As per Opta, this is the most number of wins by a player in the first 50 appearances in the competition's history.

