Last updated on Mar 08, 2021, 11:58 am

Champions Liverpool suffered a sixth successive home defeat in the Premier League at Anfield. The Reds were beaten by Fulham (1-0), with Mario Lemina scoring at the stroke of half-time. It was a massive win for the Cottagers as Scott Parker's side drew level on 26 points with 17th-placed Brighton. Meanwhile, Liverpool are eighth at the moment. Here are the details.

LIVFUL How did the match pan out?

Lemina's goal came at a decisive moment for the visitors as they gained the edge going into half-time. Lemina had dispossessed Mohamed Salah, who was caught on the ball and produced an arrowed finish. This was after Liverpool had thought they had cleared a free-kick. Alphonse Areola saved Diogo Jota's shot in the second half before Sadio Mane hit the post with a header.

Stats Worrying stats for Liverpool

Excluding penalties and own goals, the Reds have failed to score with each of their last 115 shots at Anfield in the Premier League (including 16 on Sunday). Liverpool's six league defeats at Anfield in 2020-21 is their most in a single campaign since 1953-54 (also six). That season saw the Reds finish bottom of the top flight.

Do you know? Unwanted record for the Reds

As per Opta, Liverpool are the first side to lose six in a row on home soil in the Premier League since Huddersfield Town in February 2019 (seven).

Information Impressive numbers for Fulham