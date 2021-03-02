Star fast bowler Dale Steyn believes playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Lanka Premier League (LPL) is more rewarding as a player. The Proteas bowler, who is currently in Pakistan with the Quetta Gladiators, feels "cricket gets forgotten" at the Indian Premier League (IPL). Talking to Cricket Pakistan, he also opened up on his decision to withdraw from the impending IPL edition.

Leagues Cricket gets forgotten at the IPL: Steyn

Speaking on the T20 leagues, Steyn said, "I found that playing in those other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player." "I think when you go to the IPL there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on the amount of money that the players earn that somewhere along the line the cricket gets forgotten."

IPL Steyn withdrew from IPL 2021

Earlier this year, Steyn opted out of the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The 37-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, making himself unavailable for the tournament's 2021 season. Steyn also clarified that he doesn't intend to play for any other franchise, stating his motive is to get some time away from cricket. He said he "hasn't retired" from the game.

Quote 'Will be playing in other leagues', Steyn had informed

"I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself a opportunity to do something's I've been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much. NO, I'm NOT retired. Here's to a great 2021," he wrote.

IPL 2020 Steyn had a forgettable outing in IPL 2020

Steyn's bowling graph plunged in the IPL 2020, wherein he represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He featured in only three games, having picked up a solitary wicket. Moreover, he conceded 133 runs at an economy of over 11. Steyn, who was once feared by the batsmen, has played for three other franchises in the IPL (Deccan Chargers, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad).

Information He owns 97 IPL wickets from 95 matches

In an IPL career spanning over a decade, Steyn has snapped up a total of 97 wickets from 95 matches at an average of 25.85. Notably, he remains the most economical fast bowler (6.91) among players with over 50 wickets in the league.

Reason 'Wanted to stay away from IPL this year'

Adding on to his opinion, Steyn said, "In the IPL, that kind of gets forgotten and the main topic is how much money you went for this IPL. And that's just me being brutally honest." "I just wanted to stay away from that this year and put more emphasis on bringing good vibes to teams and tournaments I feel are worth it."

Boost Steyn has been struggling to make a comeback