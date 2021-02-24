-
This day, that year: When Tendulkar smashed first ever double-century
On this day in 2010, former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar smashed the first ever double-century in ODI cricket.
Tendulkar achieved the mark against South Africa in the second ODI played in Gwalior.
India went on to win the match by 153 runs.
Since Tendulkar's historic moment, there have been seven double-hundreds in the format.
Here we look at Tendulkar's special feat.
Tendulkar
Tendulkar's brilliance helps India post 401/3
India went on to post 401/3 in 50 overs, with Tendulkar hitting 200* from just 147 deliveries.
The opening batsman hit 25 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 136.05.
He shared a defining 194-run stand alongside Dinesh Karthik (79).
That was followed by two more partnerships of 81 and 101 respectively.
Tendulkar showed his longevity and was superb throughout.
SA
AB de Villiers' 114-run knock not enough
SA needed a strong response but faltered for just 248 in 42.5 overs.
AB de Villiers struck a sparkling century (114).
ABD smashed 13 fours and two sixes in his knock.
The rest of the Proteas batsmen didn't offer anything significant.
For India, pacer Sreesanth claimed three wickets.
After scoring 36, Yusuf Pathan also played his part with the ball (2/37).
ODIs
Tendulkar had a defining ODI career
Tendulkar played his last ODI against Pakistan in Dhaka in 2012.
He ended up having an illustrious ODI career, accumulating a total of 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83.
He went on to register 49 hundreds and 96 fifties.
Notably, Tendulkar holds the record for the most ODI runs, besides the highest number of hundreds and fifties.
Team India
Sehwag and Rohit follows Sachin's footsteps
Virender Sehwag (219) became the second cricketer to smash an ODI double-century.
The former Indian stalwart achieved the feat against West Indies in 2011.
India's Rohit Sharma went on to script history by becoming the player to smash three double-centuries in ODIs.
He hit 209 against Australia in 2013, 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014, and 208* against Lanka in 2017.
Do you know?
Other double-centuries in men's ODI cricket
Martin Guptill: 237* vs West Indies in 2015. Chris Gayle: 215 vs Zimbabwe in 2015. Fakhar Zaman: 210* vs Zimbabwe in 2018.