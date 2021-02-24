On this day in 2010, former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar smashed the first ever double-century in ODI cricket.

Tendulkar achieved the mark against South Africa in the second ODI played in Gwalior.

India went on to win the match by 153 runs.

Since Tendulkar's historic moment, there have been seven double-hundreds in the format.

Here we look at Tendulkar's special feat.