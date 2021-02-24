-
Presenting the major records held by golf legend Tiger WoodsLast updated on Feb 24, 2021, 11:45 am
-
Golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries after his car flew off the road and flipped several times near Los Angeles on Tuesday.
As per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Woods had to be released from the vehicle with the "jaws of life" tools.
Thereafter, Woods was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.
We take a look at his career records.
-
-
Twitter Post
Official statement on Woods's car crash
-
This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021
-
Woods
One of the greatest golfers of all-time
-
Woods is regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all-time.
Till now, he has won 82 official PGA Tour events, including 15 majors.
Also known as "the greatest closer in history", Woods owns the lowest career scoring average.
His victory at the 2013 Players Championship marked a win in his 300th PGA Tour start, having won in his 100th and 200th Tour Starts.
-
Accomplishments
A look at the famous records of Woods
-
Woods has spent most consecutive and cumulative weeks atop the world rankings.
He is one of five players (along with Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Jack Nicklaus) to have won all four major championships in his career, also the youngest to do so.
Woods remains the only player to have won all four major championships open in a row (2000-2001).
-
Information
Performance of Woods across competitions
-
A look at the career wins of Woods across competitions: PGA Tour wins (82), European Tour wins (41), Japan Golf Tour wins (3), Asian Tour wins (2), PGA Tour of Australasia wins (3), Other wins (17), Amateur wins (21).
-
Feats
A look at the other feats of Woods
-
Woods has won second-most majors (15) after Jack Nicklaus (18).
He has won a record 22.8% (82 out of 359) of his professional starts on the PGA Tour.
In 2005, he set the all-time PGA Tour record for most consecutive cuts made, with 142.
Woods is also the only golfer to have won the US Amateur three consecutive times (1994-1996).