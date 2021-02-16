The Indian Premier League 2021 season will have its mini-auction on February 18. Last month, the eight franchises named the respective squads after retaining and releasing players. Kolkata Knight Riders, who failed to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs across the last two seasons, have a decent squad on offer. Here we look at the focus areas of KKR.

KKR retained players: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy. Players released by KKR: M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom Banton.

Kolkata Knight Riders have a settled bowling unit in both pace and spin. Their batting line-up also boasts of utility players in the mix. One would expect Eoin Morgan to extract the best out of KKR, who have a mix of youth and experience. KKR could get some domestic Indian players to shore things a bit in IPL 2021.

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are the main all-rounders. However, given Russell's injury woes and Narine's inconsistency with the bat, the desired player would be welcome. KKR need a productive top-order batsman as they lack the quality here. Perhaps an experienced foreign option is the best way forward. A versatile batsman in the middle would also help.

