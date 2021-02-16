-
IPL 2021 Auction: Decoding focus areas of Rajasthan RoyalsLast updated on Feb 16, 2021, 08:06 pm
-
Rajasthan Royals endured a poor run under Steve Smith as they finished last in the IPL 2020.
As a result, Smith was sacked as a captain, and replaced by Sanju Samson for the role.
The former was also released from the roster as RR added Rs. 12.5 Crore to their purse for the impending auction.
We take a look at their auction strategy.
-
-
Players
RR also released Oshane Thomas and Tom Curran
-
Besides releasing Smith, the RR also got rid of foreign players Oshane Thomas and Tom Curran.
Among the Indians, the likes of Ankit Rajpoot, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Anirudha Joshi and Shashank Singh were released.
Meanwhile, they have retained their core squad, including Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, David Miller and Jaydev Unadkat for the season.
-
List
A look at the players released and retained by RR
-
Released: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh
Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra
-
Information
Remaining purse of RR: Rs. 37.85 crore
-
A total of eight players have been released by the RR, including three foreigners and five Indians. They now have nine slots remaining with a maximum of three overseas players. Meanwhile, they have the second-highest purse available (Rs. 37.85 crore).
-
Focus
RR require some reliable batsmen
-
In the absence of Smith, the RR will need a reliable top-order batsman who brings stability to the side.
Clearly, the core of RR comprises a lot of experienced overseas names.
A couple of solid Indian middle-order batsmen could pave the way for them, going forward.
Similarly, a fast bowler like Umesh Yadav might further bolster their bowling attack.